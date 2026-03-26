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Bangladesh's Independence Day: A Tale of Resilience and Change

Bangladesh celebrated the 56th anniversary of its independence with military salutes, parades, and a civic reception. President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman led tributes amidst a changed political landscape with Jamaat-e-Islami emerging as the main opposition. The event recalled the historic 1971 Liberation War and Bangladesh's struggle for democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:31 IST
Bangladesh's Independence Day: A Tale of Resilience and Change
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  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh marked its 56th Independence Day anniversary with grand celebrations, signifying the nation's evolution since 1971.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid tributes at the National Memorial, celebrating the heroic sacrifices of those in the Liberation War. The day included a traditional military parade, witnessed by dignitaries and the public.

This year's commemoration saw the Jamaat-e-Islami party, which once opposed independence, participate in memorial activities, reflecting a shift in the political landscape. The events underscored the country's enduring struggle for freedom and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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