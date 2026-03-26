Farewell to Harish Rana: A Journey of Tragedy, Legal Milestones, and Final Acts of Generosity

The family of Harish Rana gathered in Haridwar to bid a final farewell, immersing his ashes in the holy Ganga. This solemn occasion concluded a chapter that began 13 years ago when a tragic fall left the former B.Tech student from Panjab University in a coma.

Harish, who passed away at 31, became the first individual in India granted passive euthanasia rights. His last rites were completed at Green Park Cremation Ground in South Delhi. Throughout this arduous journey, the family received extensive support from the government, legal community, and medical professionals.

Rana's family, including father Ashok Rana and brother Ashish Rana, expressed gratitude for the assistance from notable figures and institutions, including Supreme Court justices and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. In a poignant gesture, the family donated five of his organs, completing the final act of his long medical struggle.