Nisha Mehta's Rise: From AIIMS Nurse to Nepal's Health Minister

Nisha Mehta, a distinguished alumna of the College of Nursing at AIIMS, Delhi, has been named Nepal's Health Minister, according to official statements released on Sunday.

AIIMS Delhi celebrated this development as a major achievement for the institution and the nursing community, emphasizing Mehta's transition from bedside nursing to a prominent policy-making position.

During her tenure at AIIMS, Mehta not only exhibited exceptional leadership but also actively engaged in both academic and extracurricular activities. Her journey reflects the growing leadership potential and influence of the nursing sector in shaping healthcare policies globally.