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Nisha Mehta's Rise: From AIIMS Nurse to Nepal's Health Minister

Nisha Mehta, an AIIMS Delhi alumna, has been appointed as Nepal's health minister, marking a significant achievement for the nursing profession. Her leadership journey underscores the expanding scope and influence of nurses in healthcare policymaking. She was among the first leaders appointed by Nepal's new Rastriya Swatantra Party-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:10 IST
Nisha Mehta's Rise: From AIIMS Nurse to Nepal's Health Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Nisha Mehta, a distinguished alumna of the College of Nursing at AIIMS, Delhi, has been named Nepal's Health Minister, according to official statements released on Sunday.

AIIMS Delhi celebrated this development as a major achievement for the institution and the nursing community, emphasizing Mehta's transition from bedside nursing to a prominent policy-making position.

During her tenure at AIIMS, Mehta not only exhibited exceptional leadership but also actively engaged in both academic and extracurricular activities. Her journey reflects the growing leadership potential and influence of the nursing sector in shaping healthcare policies globally.

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