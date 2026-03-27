Building Slab Collapse Near AIIMS Bhopal: Eight Injured
A slab from an under-construction building near AIIMS Bhopal collapsed, injuring eight individuals. Among the injured, five were hospitalized, and three received minor injuries. A young woman named Nandini sustained serious injuries. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
An under-construction building slab collapsed near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal on Friday, resulting in injuries to eight individuals, police reported.
The incident took place in front of the hospital, where a four-story structure was being erected atop a medical store, according to police officer Amit Soni.
Among the victims was a woman named Nandini in her early twenties, who suffered a leg fracture and other injuries. Police have launched an investigation into the collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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