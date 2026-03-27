Building Slab Collapse Near AIIMS Bhopal: Eight Injured

An under-construction building slab collapsed near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal on Friday, resulting in injuries to eight individuals, police reported.

The incident took place in front of the hospital, where a four-story structure was being erected atop a medical store, according to police officer Amit Soni.

Among the victims was a woman named Nandini in her early twenties, who suffered a leg fracture and other injuries. Police have launched an investigation into the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)