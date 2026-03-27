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Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Sonu Nigam's 'Satrangi Re' Concert

The Delhi Traffic Police released a traffic advisory for central and east Delhi, due to Sonu Nigam's 'Satrangi Re' concert at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 28. Traffic restrictions, specifically for heavy vehicles and designated parking, will be in effect to manage the expected influx of spectators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:54 IST
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Sonu Nigam's 'Satrangi Re' Concert
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The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the 'Satrangi Re' concert by artist Sonu Nigam, scheduled for March 28 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Restrictions will affect central and east Delhi with heightened traffic expected from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Key routes like IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and IP Depot, will see traffic regulations. Heavy vehicles are restricted on certain stretches, and only vehicles with valid parking labels will be allowed near the venue.

Specific entry points and restricted areas have been detailed, emphasizing that no parking will be allowed on Ring Road between Rajghat and the IP Flyover during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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