Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Sonu Nigam's 'Satrangi Re' Concert

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the 'Satrangi Re' concert by artist Sonu Nigam, scheduled for March 28 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Restrictions will affect central and east Delhi with heightened traffic expected from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Key routes like IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and IP Depot, will see traffic regulations. Heavy vehicles are restricted on certain stretches, and only vehicles with valid parking labels will be allowed near the venue.

Specific entry points and restricted areas have been detailed, emphasizing that no parking will be allowed on Ring Road between Rajghat and the IP Flyover during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)