Borade AI: Revolutionizing MSME Digital Growth with Affordable AI-powered Solutions

In March 2026, Borade AI was officially launched as India's first AI-driven business growth platform, targeting MSMEs. This innovative service caters to the digital needs of small businesses, offering 82 AI-powered tools in a unified dashboard. Co-founders Shivkumar Borade and Mahesh Rajole aim to bridge the digital gap for Indian SMEs.

This comprehensive platform assists businesses in areas like lead generation, marketing, content creation, and analytics without needing a dedicated marketing team. A notable feature is its ability to offer vital business intelligence reports within 60 seconds, ensuring real-time insights to enhance digital growth strategies sustainably.

Borade AI is uniquely tailored for the Indian market with support in Hindi and English. The platform integrates with key social media and communication tools, providing a seamless experience for executing campaigns and tracking competitor activities, thus empowering MSME owners to expand effectively in the digital realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)