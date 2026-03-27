Delhi Assembly Bomb Threats: Security Heightened Amid Ongoing Investigation

The Delhi Assembly has been plagued by a series of bomb threat emails, receiving its third in as many days on Thursday. Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted the severity of the situation during the House proceedings, revealing that the threat was escalated to the police commissioner.

The police promptly responded, visiting the Assembly on Friday to delve into the source and credibility of the threats which were communicated through emails between March 24 and March 26. Speaker Gupta, who was personally a recipient of some of these emails, assured that the police are conducting a rigorous investigation to tackle the issue head-on.

In the wake of these threats, security around the Delhi Assembly has been significantly bolstered. Upgraded measures include enhanced CCTV surveillance and the implementation of a computerized entry system. Authorities are ensuring these steps are strictly adhered to, emphasizing that security remains a top priority at the Assembly during these tense times.

(With inputs from agencies.)