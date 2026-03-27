Left Menu

Tragedy in Paradise: Helicopter Crash on Kauai's Remote Beach

A tragic helicopter crash on Kauai's remote Kalalau Beach resulted in three fatalities and two injuries. The aircraft, operated by Airborne Aviation, was conducting a sightseeing tour along the Na Pali Coast. The incident underscores the risks of aerial tours in Hawaii despite their popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanalei | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:34 IST
Tragedy in Paradise: Helicopter Crash on Kauai's Remote Beach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A helicopter crash on Hawaii's Kauai island resulted in the death of three individuals and injuries to two others, local authorities reported. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on the remote Kalalau Beach, located along the Na Pali Coast, accessible only via hiking or boating.

The helicopter, operated by Airborne Aviation, an outfit known for its scenic tours of Kauai's natural landscapes, had five people aboard, including the pilot. The Kauai Fire Department confirmed the fatalities while two survivors were rushed to Wilcox Medical Centre for medical attention.

Mayor Derek Kawakami extended his gratitude to the coordinated response of the US Coast Guard and local emergency services. He emphasized Kauai's commitment to treating visitors as part of its community. Past incidents highlight the inherent risks associated with such popular helicopter tours in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Lorry Crash Leads to Fiery Death

Tragic Lorry Crash Leads to Fiery Death

 India
2
Barron Trump's Video Call Heroics: Russian Man Jailed for Assault

Barron Trump's Video Call Heroics: Russian Man Jailed for Assault

 United Kingdom
3
Jewar Airport's Launch to Skyrocket Greater Noida's Real Estate Boom

Jewar Airport's Launch to Skyrocket Greater Noida's Real Estate Boom

 India
4
Mega Solar Deal: Saatvik Green Energy Secures Rs 638 Crore Order

Mega Solar Deal: Saatvik Green Energy Secures Rs 638 Crore Order

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026