Tragedy in Paradise: Helicopter Crash on Kauai's Remote Beach

A helicopter crash on Hawaii's Kauai island resulted in the death of three individuals and injuries to two others, local authorities reported. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on the remote Kalalau Beach, located along the Na Pali Coast, accessible only via hiking or boating.

The helicopter, operated by Airborne Aviation, an outfit known for its scenic tours of Kauai's natural landscapes, had five people aboard, including the pilot. The Kauai Fire Department confirmed the fatalities while two survivors were rushed to Wilcox Medical Centre for medical attention.

Mayor Derek Kawakami extended his gratitude to the coordinated response of the US Coast Guard and local emergency services. He emphasized Kauai's commitment to treating visitors as part of its community. Past incidents highlight the inherent risks associated with such popular helicopter tours in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)