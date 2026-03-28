Left Menu

The Unbreakable Bond: Dogs and Humans Through Millennia

Recent research highlights the profound connection between dogs and humans, tracing their domestication back 16,000 years. Using ancient DNA analysis, scientists confirmed a historically close relationship, evidenced by burial practices and dietary similarities, showing dogs as integral to human societies across Eurasia long before agriculture began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:30 IST
The Unbreakable Bond: Dogs and Humans Through Millennia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a groundbreaking update, researchers have unveiled insights into the long-standing bond between humans and dogs, tracing it back at least 16,000 years. Utilizing ancient DNA (aDNA) analysis, the studies highlight how dogs were not merely camp followers but vital members of early human societies.

This new understanding emerged from two studies that examined dog bones found at archaeological sites like Pınarbaşı in central Turkey. These findings debunk the long-held belief that European dogs were domesticated separately, showing that domestic dogs shared similarities and histories across continents.

Furthermore, the studies shed light on the movement of these canine companions alongside ancient humans, who traveled from regions like Anatolia to western Europe. Despite uncertainties about where domestication began, it's evident that by the end of the Ice Age, dogs were deeply embedded in human life, fostering bonds that continue today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
African Resilience: Navigating Fuel Crisis Amidst Global Conflict

African Resilience: Navigating Fuel Crisis Amidst Global Conflict

 Nigeria
2
The Power of B12: Boosting Baby's Brain Through Maternal Supplementation

The Power of B12: Boosting Baby's Brain Through Maternal Supplementation

 India
3
Caught in Conflict: Lebanese Mothers Navigate New Life Amid Strikes

Caught in Conflict: Lebanese Mothers Navigate New Life Amid Strikes

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs in Thrilling IDCA Women's T10 Championship

Andhra Pradesh Triumphs in Thrilling IDCA Women's T10 Championship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026