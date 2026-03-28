The Unbreakable Bond: Dogs and Humans Through Millennia

In a groundbreaking update, researchers have unveiled insights into the long-standing bond between humans and dogs, tracing it back at least 16,000 years. Utilizing ancient DNA (aDNA) analysis, the studies highlight how dogs were not merely camp followers but vital members of early human societies.

This new understanding emerged from two studies that examined dog bones found at archaeological sites like Pınarbaşı in central Turkey. These findings debunk the long-held belief that European dogs were domesticated separately, showing that domestic dogs shared similarities and histories across continents.

Furthermore, the studies shed light on the movement of these canine companions alongside ancient humans, who traveled from regions like Anatolia to western Europe. Despite uncertainties about where domestication began, it's evident that by the end of the Ice Age, dogs were deeply embedded in human life, fostering bonds that continue today.

(With inputs from agencies.)