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Boney Kapoor Backs Noida Film City at Airport Inauguration

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, involved in developing the Noida International Film City, emphasized the project's potential to create significant employment during the inauguration of the Noida International Airport. He highlighted this initiative's benefits, asserting that it symbolizes growth for both Uttar Pradesh and India as a whole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida/Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:55 IST
Boney Kapoor Backs Noida Film City at Airport Inauguration
Boney Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

At the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, filmmaker Boney Kapoor expressed confidence in the upcoming international film city project near the Yamuna Expressway, asserting its potential for substantial employment generation.

Kapoor, a partner in the Bayview Projects responsible for developing the Noida International Film City, stated that the project could commence before the elections, with groundwork already underway. He emphasized that the airport would catalyze the development of the film city and various industries, benefiting the nation.

The Bayview Projects consortium, supported by Kapoor and the Bhutani Group, holds the contract for constructing the film city, a significant infrastructure endeavor spearheaded by the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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