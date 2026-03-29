Adityanath Criticizes Yadav Over Noida Superstitions and Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique against Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, indirectly targeting him for allegedly avoiding Noida due to superstitions. During a recent event, Adityanath questioned Yadav's credibility to speak on Noida's development, given his past reluctance to visit the region.

Adityanath's remarks followed the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, where he and Prime Minister Modi criticized the prior SP government for allegedly turning Noida into a center of corruption. Yadav countered by claiming that, although the BJP inaugurated seven airports in Uttar Pradesh, six remain non-operational.

The UP chief minister also highlighted his government's progress, mentioning projects like the Jewar airport and the improved business climate. He argued that Uttar Pradesh has transitioned from a struggling state into a top investment destination, crediting strong governance and a commitment to development.

(With inputs from agencies.)