Adityanath Criticizes Yadav Over Noida Superstitions and Development
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his past avoidance of Noida due to superstitions, questioning his right to discuss development in the area. Adityanath commended his government's achievements, including the new Noida International Airport and economic progress in Uttar Pradesh.
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique against Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, indirectly targeting him for allegedly avoiding Noida due to superstitions. During a recent event, Adityanath questioned Yadav's credibility to speak on Noida's development, given his past reluctance to visit the region.
Adityanath's remarks followed the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, where he and Prime Minister Modi criticized the prior SP government for allegedly turning Noida into a center of corruption. Yadav countered by claiming that, although the BJP inaugurated seven airports in Uttar Pradesh, six remain non-operational.
The UP chief minister also highlighted his government's progress, mentioning projects like the Jewar airport and the improved business climate. He argued that Uttar Pradesh has transitioned from a struggling state into a top investment destination, crediting strong governance and a commitment to development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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