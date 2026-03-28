From Silver Screen to Ballot Box: Sundar C's Political Debut

Celebrated film director Sundar C is stepping into the political arena, marking his electoral debut in the upcoming April 23 elections for the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Sundar will contest from the Madurai Central constituency under the banner of Puthiya Neethi Katchi (PNK), a part of the AIADMK-led NDA.

Announced by PNK founder-president A C Shanmugam, Sundar is set to run under the AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol. Sundar's wife, Khushbu Sundar, a senior BJP leader herself, expressed confidence in his ability to serve the state that championed his three-decade career in cinema.

The PNK, which draws support primarily from the Mudaliyar community, reflects on the legacy of the Justice Party from the 20th century. As Sundar C prepares to contest, he joins an expanding list of film figures entering the political fray, alongside actor-politician Vijay.

(With inputs from agencies.)