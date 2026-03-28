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Moroccan Rapper's Sentence Sparks Debate on Freedom of Expression

Moroccan rapper Souhaib Qabli, also known as L7assal, was sentenced to eight months in prison for criticizing Morocco's ties with Israel and government corruption. His conviction has fueled debates on freedom of expression in Morocco. The case has sparked protests, drawing attention from rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:15 IST
Moroccan Rapper's Sentence Sparks Debate on Freedom of Expression
rapper
  • Country:
  • Morocco

A Moroccan court has sentenced rapper Souhaib Qabli, known for his critical stance on the nation's ties with Israel and government corruption, to eight months in prison. This is seen as part of a larger crackdown on young musical artists expressing dissent.

Qabli, performing under the stage name L7assal, was found guilty of insulting a constitutional body. His controversial lyrics have criticized Morocco's normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel, a decision made in 2020 under an accord facilitated by the Trump administration. His defense lawyer, Mohamed Taifi, announced an appeal, highlighting a lack of specificity in the charges.

The case has ignited protests and discussions about freedom of speech within Morocco, magnified by the rapper's status as a member of Al Adl Wal Ihsane, a banned Islamist group. Despite Morocco's relative moderation in the region, the country has seen increased restrictions on expressions of dissent, including those coming from activists and journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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