Russia Cheers on Historic Bollywood-Style Debut with 'Persimmon of My Love'
The Russian-Indian film 'Persimmon of My Love' is set to debut in Russia, marking the first full-length movie collaboration since the Soviet era. Featuring Bollywood-style elements, it stars Russian comedy icons and highlights a cultural bond between the two nations, filmed entirely in India with a blend of action and music.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian film 'Persimmon of My Love' is poised to make history as the first full-length Russian-Indian collaboration in decades, debuting on April 1 in Russia. Blending Bollywood pizzazz with Russian drama, the musical comedy promises an engaging mix of romance, action, and cultural fusion.
Directed by renowned filmmaker Marius Weisberg, the film stars popular Russian comedians Demis Karibidis and Mikhail Galustyan. The narrative follows their journey as estranged brothers, one a cop and the other a criminal, uncovering a tale of family and justice that transcends language.
Shot entirely in India, including Rajasthan's Udaipur and Mumbai, the production deployed over 350 crew members to craft an authentic Bollywood experience. Highlighting traditional dance and Hindi music, the cross-cultural project underscores the enduring bond between Russia and India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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