Left Menu

Russia Cheers on Historic Bollywood-Style Debut with 'Persimmon of My Love'

The Russian-Indian film 'Persimmon of My Love' is set to debut in Russia, marking the first full-length movie collaboration since the Soviet era. Featuring Bollywood-style elements, it stars Russian comedy icons and highlights a cultural bond between the two nations, filmed entirely in India with a blend of action and music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:26 IST
Russia Cheers on Historic Bollywood-Style Debut with 'Persimmon of My Love'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian film 'Persimmon of My Love' is poised to make history as the first full-length Russian-Indian collaboration in decades, debuting on April 1 in Russia. Blending Bollywood pizzazz with Russian drama, the musical comedy promises an engaging mix of romance, action, and cultural fusion.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Marius Weisberg, the film stars popular Russian comedians Demis Karibidis and Mikhail Galustyan. The narrative follows their journey as estranged brothers, one a cop and the other a criminal, uncovering a tale of family and justice that transcends language.

Shot entirely in India, including Rajasthan's Udaipur and Mumbai, the production deployed over 350 crew members to craft an authentic Bollywood experience. Highlighting traditional dance and Hindi music, the cross-cultural project underscores the enduring bond between Russia and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Deepfakes Shake Up 2026 US Midterm Elections

AI Deepfakes Shake Up 2026 US Midterm Elections

 Global
2

Income Tax Demand: Fortis Hospitals Faces Rs 117.04 Crore Challenge

 India
3
Justice Surya Kant Boosts Ladakh's Judicial Infrastructure

Justice Surya Kant Boosts Ladakh's Judicial Infrastructure

 India
4
Allegations of Infiltration and Development: Union Minister's Strong Critique of Congress

Allegations of Infiltration and Development: Union Minister's Strong Critiqu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026