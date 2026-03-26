Dark Comedy 'Toaster' Lights Up Netflix This April

The eagerly awaited dark comedy film, 'Toaster', featuring prominent actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15. The announcement was made on Thursday by the streaming giant.

Helmed by directorial debutant Vivek Das Chaudhary, the narrative orbits around a miser's reluctance to part with a wedding gift— a simple toaster— after the nuptials fall through, leading to an onslaught of chaotic adventures. The ensemble cast is rounded out with Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and others.

The film marks the first venture from Rao and Patralekhaa's newly minted production house, Kampa Film. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh from Netflix underscored the film's unique dark comedy charm, aligning with Netflix's dedication to unique storytelling. 'Toaster' promises audiences a whimsical mix of humor and chaos.