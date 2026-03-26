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Dark Comedy 'Toaster' Lights Up Netflix This April

The dark comedy 'Toaster', starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, premieres on Netflix on April 15. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the film follows a series of chaotic events triggered when a miser clings to a toaster from a canceled wedding. Produced by Patralekhaa and Rao's Kampa Film, the movie champions quirky, unconventional narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:10 IST
Dark Comedy 'Toaster' Lights Up Netflix This April
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited dark comedy film, 'Toaster', featuring prominent actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15. The announcement was made on Thursday by the streaming giant.

Helmed by directorial debutant Vivek Das Chaudhary, the narrative orbits around a miser's reluctance to part with a wedding gift— a simple toaster— after the nuptials fall through, leading to an onslaught of chaotic adventures. The ensemble cast is rounded out with Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and others.

The film marks the first venture from Rao and Patralekhaa's newly minted production house, Kampa Film. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh from Netflix underscored the film's unique dark comedy charm, aligning with Netflix's dedication to unique storytelling. 'Toaster' promises audiences a whimsical mix of humor and chaos.

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