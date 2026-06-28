South Korea and Japan Strengthen Security Ties Amid Regional Challenges

South Korea and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula and agreed to revive joint search-and-rescue drills. The countries' defence ministers aim to enhance regional stability, overcoming historical differences with support from the U.S., amidst growing military threats from North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea And Japan On Sunday Reaffirmed Their Commitment To The Denuclearisation Of The Korean Peninsula And Agreed To Revive Joint Searchandrescue Drills In A Step Forward For Security Ties Between The Neighbouring Countries Meeting In Seoul | Updated: 28-06-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 10:20 IST
South Korea and Japan Strengthen Security Ties Amid Regional Challenges

South Korea and Japan have taken a significant step towards enhancing their security ties by reaffirming their commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Meeting in Seoul, Defence Ministers Ahn Gyu-back and Shinjiro Koizumi agreed to revive joint search-and-rescue drills, aiming for regional stability amidst a tense security environment.

The two nations, encouraged by the U.S., have been striving to develop closer ties since 2022. This effort seeks to overcome historical grievances, such as those stemming from Japan's colonial rule. In a breakthrough in 2019, Seoul considered terminating an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan over export restrictions.

In recent developments, both sides have shown a willingness to deepen their diplomacy and strengthen cooperation on issues like energy and technological defence against North Korea's threats. Despite lingering tensions, including territorial disputes and historical wartime grievances, the countries continue to push towards mutual security goals.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026