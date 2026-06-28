South Korea and Japan Strengthen Security Ties Amid Regional Challenges

South Korea And Japan On Sunday Reaffirmed Their Commitment To The Denuclearisation Of The Korean Peninsula And Agreed To Revive Joint Searchandrescue Drills In A Step Forward For Security Ties Between The Neighbouring Countries Meeting In Seoul

South Korea and Japan have taken a significant step towards enhancing their security ties by reaffirming their commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Meeting in Seoul, Defence Ministers Ahn Gyu-back and Shinjiro Koizumi agreed to revive joint search-and-rescue drills, aiming for regional stability amidst a tense security environment.

The two nations, encouraged by the U.S., have been striving to develop closer ties since 2022. This effort seeks to overcome historical grievances, such as those stemming from Japan's colonial rule. In a breakthrough in 2019, Seoul considered terminating an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan over export restrictions.

In recent developments, both sides have shown a willingness to deepen their diplomacy and strengthen cooperation on issues like energy and technological defence against North Korea's threats. Despite lingering tensions, including territorial disputes and historical wartime grievances, the countries continue to push towards mutual security goals.