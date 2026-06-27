Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumed Crude Loadings On Friday At Its Ras Tanura Terminal In The Gulf After A Near Fourmonth Halt

Saudi Aramco has resumed crude loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after a nearly four-month halt, according to shipping data. As the world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Aramco joins a rush to move cargoes, sparking hopes of a return to normal in the industry.

The resumption comes despite heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where a Taiwanese cargo ship was recently hit. Middle Eastern producers have been increasing oil and gas output in anticipation of a U.S.-Iran interim agreement to reopen the key maritime route, through which a significant portion of the world's oil used to pass.

The developments come as global oil prices fell over $1 per barrel on Friday, influenced by increasing supply pressure. Saudi Aramco, facing competition from other producers, may cut its August prices, with more Gulf-region crude expected to return to the market amidst diplomatic and logistical challenges.