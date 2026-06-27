Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco has resumed crude loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal following a four-month hiatus amid industry optimism for normalization. The restart occurs despite tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Oil supply is recovering across the Gulf region as producers ramp up exports, potentially impacting global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Aramco Resumed Crude Loadings On Friday At Its Ras Tanura Terminal In The Gulf After A Near Fourmonth Halt | Updated: 27-06-2026 05:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 05:54 IST
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions
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Saudi Aramco has resumed crude loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after a nearly four-month halt, according to shipping data. As the world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Aramco joins a rush to move cargoes, sparking hopes of a return to normal in the industry.

The resumption comes despite heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where a Taiwanese cargo ship was recently hit. Middle Eastern producers have been increasing oil and gas output in anticipation of a U.S.-Iran interim agreement to reopen the key maritime route, through which a significant portion of the world's oil used to pass.

The developments come as global oil prices fell over $1 per barrel on Friday, influenced by increasing supply pressure. Saudi Aramco, facing competition from other producers, may cut its August prices, with more Gulf-region crude expected to return to the market amidst diplomatic and logistical challenges.

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