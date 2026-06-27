Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia ends its 15-year dollar peg, devaluing its currency in a policy shift aimed at economic stability. The move facilitates a potential $3 billion IMF program but faces opposition from labor groups concerned about austerity measures. The government insists on external financing to stabilize its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bolivia Will Adopt A Flexible Exchangerate System | Updated: 27-06-2026 06:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 06:13 IST
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility
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Bolivia is making a significant shift in its economic policy by ending a 15-year-old dollar peg in favor of a flexible exchange rate system. The central bank will oversee the transition, which aims to restore economic stability by strengthening macroeconomic factors and ensuring balance payments.

This policy change comes as Bolivia negotiates a financing program with the International Monetary Fund worth at least $2.5 billion. The nation has been experiencing dollar scarcity and foreign exchange reserve depletion, pushing a parallel market where the dollar trades at higher rates.

The introduction of the flexible rate has met opposition from labor groups concerned over potential austerity measures tied to IMF conditions. Meanwhile, economist Gonzalo Chavez emphasizes the need for increased dollars to build reserves. In response to protests, President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency to restore order.

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