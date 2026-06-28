AI Titans Clash: Google's Computing Limitations Impact Meta's Ambitious Plans
Google has imposed limits on Meta's use of its Gemini AI models due to high demand. This has disrupted Meta's AI projects. Google Cloud faced similar constraints, affecting its growth. Both companies are struggling to secure sufficient computing power for expanding AI needs.
Google Inc. has restricted Meta Platforms Inc. from expanding its use of Google's Gemini AI models, according to a Financial Times report released Sunday. The decision follows Meta's request for additional computing capacity, which Google could not entirely fulfill.
As a result, several Meta internal AI projects have experienced delays, alongside disruptions for other clients that also rely on Google's computing resources. The restriction has urged Meta to encourage its staff to optimize the use of AI tokens, the metric for utilization tracking in the AI domain.
The clash highlights ongoing challenges within the tech industry, as companies continue investing billions in chips and data centers but struggle to meet the soaring demand for AI services. Google Cloud's revenue reached approximately $20 billion in Q1, yet CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that computing power limitations had tempered further growth.