New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Thousands Of People In New Zealand Were Without Power On Saturday

Thousands of New Zealand residents found themselves in the dark on Saturday when a severe storm system left a trail of power outages in its wake. The low-pressure system, which swept across the country, triggered significant flooding and landslides, impacting more than 3,000 power connections.

The central regions of the country, including the nation's capital, Wellington, were particularly affected. The utility company Powerco confirmed the widespread outages, while MetService, the national weather forecaster, indicated an easing of the weather conditions.

Emergency services continued to issue warnings regarding debris on roads and the risk of further landslides. In Wellington, the wild weather led to the cancellation of 200 flights, while areas like Lower Hutt reported extensive floods and landslides.