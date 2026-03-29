Left Menu

Kerala Christians Commemorate Palm Sunday with Reverence

Christians in Kerala celebrated Palm Sunday, also known as Oshana Njayar, marking the start of Holy Week with devotion. Churches across the state observed special prayers, processions, and Holy Mass, drawing large congregations. The day commemorates Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, heralding the week's religious observances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:05 IST
Kerala Christians Commemorate Palm Sunday with Reverence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Christians throughout Kerala observed Palm Sunday, referred to locally as Oshana Njayar, with heartfelt devotion. This marks the beginning of Holy Week, featuring special prayers, processions, and Holy Mass in churches of various denominations.

Leading these religious ceremonies were church leaders like Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil at St Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam and Varapuzha Archdiocese Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil at St Francis Cathedral. The day marks the Biblical narrative of Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, celebrated by believers waving palm branches.

Participants in towns and villages carried blessed palm fronds during processions, symbolizing the occasion. The day's rituals included the blessing of palm leaves, Holy Mass, and special sermons. As Holy Week begins, devotees are engaging in fasting and prayers, culminating in Easter Sunday to honor the resurrection of Christ post crucifixion on Good Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Siddaramaiah's Call to Duty: Building a Drug-Free Karnataka

Siddaramaiah's Call to Duty: Building a Drug-Free Karnataka

 India
2
Assam's Political Clash: Justice, Citizenship, and Tea Workers' Wages

Assam's Political Clash: Justice, Citizenship, and Tea Workers' Wages

 India
3
Situation emerging due to West Asia war will be dealt jointly by 140 crore people of country: PM Modi in his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Situation emerging due to West Asia war will be dealt jointly by 140 crore p...

 India
4
I appeal to all fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours: PM Modi on West Asia war in 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

I appeal to all fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumour...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026