Kerala Christians Commemorate Palm Sunday with Reverence

On Sunday, Christians throughout Kerala observed Palm Sunday, referred to locally as Oshana Njayar, with heartfelt devotion. This marks the beginning of Holy Week, featuring special prayers, processions, and Holy Mass in churches of various denominations.

Leading these religious ceremonies were church leaders like Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil at St Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam and Varapuzha Archdiocese Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil at St Francis Cathedral. The day marks the Biblical narrative of Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, celebrated by believers waving palm branches.

Participants in towns and villages carried blessed palm fronds during processions, symbolizing the occasion. The day's rituals included the blessing of palm leaves, Holy Mass, and special sermons. As Holy Week begins, devotees are engaging in fasting and prayers, culminating in Easter Sunday to honor the resurrection of Christ post crucifixion on Good Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)