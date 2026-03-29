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Matka King: Vijay Varma Takes Center Stage in 1960s Bombay

Prime Video's 'Matka King', starring Vijay Varma, will debut on April 17. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the series follows Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader in 1960s Bombay, as he pursues ambition and respect amidst a transforming society. The drama explores power, aspiration, and identity within a bustling world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:41 IST
Matka King: Vijay Varma Takes Center Stage in 1960s Bombay
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Prime Video presents 'Matka King', starring Vijay Varma, set to launch on April 17. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the series delves into the life of Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader navigating 1960s Bombay in pursuit of legitimacy and respect.

Set against the backdrop of bustling markets and dynamic power shifts, 'Matka King' explores ambition, power, and belonging. The series promises a gripping narrative that captures the complexities of individual aspirations within a transforming society.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, and others, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Kritika Kamra and Gulshan Grover. The engaging storyline and historical setting deliver a unique television experience, premiering exclusively on Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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