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BJP's Assam Ascendancy: A Vote for Development and Security

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to secure a third consecutive term in Assam under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership. Party chief Nitin Nabin criticized previous Congress administrations for prioritizing vote bank politics over development. He emphasized the BJP's focus on state development, security, and creating opportunities for Assam's residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tinsukia | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:53 IST
BJP's Assam Ascendancy: A Vote for Development and Security
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  • India

In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a third consecutive term under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as announced by the party's national chief Nitin Nabin. Speaking at an election rally, Nabin highlighted the BJP's plans to continue its governance streak.

Nabin criticized the previous Congress-led administrations in Assam, accusing them of engaging in vote bank politics rather than focusing on the state's development. He highlighted the alleged inefficiencies of past governments and commended the BJP for transforming Assam into a state with burgeoning opportunities.

As the Assam Assembly elections approach, Nabin reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to the state's progress, asserting that the party governs for the people of Assam and India, not for infiltrators. Underlining the BJP's clean record on corruption, he assured that BJP stands for development and security amid global instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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