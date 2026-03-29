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Reasonable Doubt: The Acquittal of Aamir

A court in northeast Delhi acquitted Aamir, accused of attempting to murder Mohammad Suhail, due to prosecution's inability to prove his identity as the attacker. Key witnesses provided inconsistent statements, and the alleged weapon was not recovered, leading to doubt over Aamir's guilt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:49 IST
Reasonable Doubt: The Acquittal of Aamir
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A Delhi court has acquitted Aamir, accused of attempting to murder Mohammad Suhail during a 2020 altercation in Jafrabad, citing reasonable doubt due to inconsistent witness testimonies.

The prosecution's case faltered as eyewitnesses contradicted themselves, and the alleged weapon was never recovered, creating doubt about the attacker's identity.

Judge Kumar Rajat granted Aamir the benefit of doubt, as the evidence presented by the prosecution failed to reliably identify him as the assailant, necessitating the acquittal under Section 307 IPC. The case underscores challenges in legal proceedings hinging on witness reliability and forensic evidence.

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