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Pope Leo's Powerful Palm Sunday Message Denounces War

Pope Leo condemned war and criticized leaders who justify conflict using religious language, emphasizing that God rejects their prayers. During Palm Sunday Mass, he described the Iran war as 'atrocious' and called for a ceasefire, highlighting the plight of Christians in the Middle East affected by the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:52 IST
Pope Leo's Powerful Palm Sunday Message Denounces War
Pope Leo

Pope Leo delivered a strong rebuke to world leaders who start wars, stating that God turns away from their bloodstained prayers. His remarks came as the Iran war entered its second month, calling the conflict 'atrocious.'

Addressing the crowd at St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday, Pope Leo emphasized that Jesus, the 'King of Peace,' does not justify war. He referenced a Bible passage warning warmongers that their prayers fall on deaf ears.

As the first U.S. pope, Leo urged for an immediate ceasefire and criticized indiscriminate military actions. He expressed concerns for Christians in the Middle East, who may struggle to celebrate Easter amid the ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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