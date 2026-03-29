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Jammu Marathon: From Temples to Trails Igniting Fitness Tourism

The Jammu Marathon themed 'Temples to Trails' positions Jammu as a hub for fitness tourism and cultural exploration. With participants including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and fitness icon Milind Soman, the event celebrated healthy living, drew significant turnout despite bad weather, and highlighted Jammu’s cultural and scenic beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:07 IST
Jammu Marathon: From Temples to Trails Igniting Fitness Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Marathon, themed 'Temples to Trails,' took place on Sunday, aiming to rebrand the state's winter capital as a vibrant destination for fitness tourism and cultural exploration.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, an avid runner, flagged off the race and completed the 21-kilometer course despite the challenging weather. The marathon, featuring fitness icon Milind Soman, saw a significant turnout, with participants highlighting Jammu's rich cultural heritage.

Actress Gul Panag praised the enthusiasm of runners and organizers, marking the event as a substantial success despite the inclement weather. The race underscored a commitment to health and active living, drawing people from various walks of life to experience both the region's culture and fitness opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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