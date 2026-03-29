Jammu Marathon: From Temples to Trails Igniting Fitness Tourism

The Jammu Marathon, themed 'Temples to Trails,' took place on Sunday, aiming to rebrand the state's winter capital as a vibrant destination for fitness tourism and cultural exploration.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, an avid runner, flagged off the race and completed the 21-kilometer course despite the challenging weather. The marathon, featuring fitness icon Milind Soman, saw a significant turnout, with participants highlighting Jammu's rich cultural heritage.

Actress Gul Panag praised the enthusiasm of runners and organizers, marking the event as a substantial success despite the inclement weather. The race underscored a commitment to health and active living, drawing people from various walks of life to experience both the region's culture and fitness opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)