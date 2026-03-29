Pradyot Debbarma Stands Firm Against BJP Pressure for Tripura Tribal Polls
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party, resisted immense pressure to ally with the BJP for the Tripura tribal council elections. He emphasized the importance of the polls for the survival of the Tiprasa people, criticizing the BJP for not implementing the Tiprasa accord.
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In a dramatic political assertion, Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma declared his refusal to succumb to 'tremendous pressure' from the BJP to form an alliance ahead of Tripura's tribal council elections.
Scheduled for April 12, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council polls have become a pivotal battleground for the rights and survival of the Tiprasa people, according to Debbarma. Despite pressure, Debbarma affirms the election isn't just about political seats but about safeguarding indigenous existence.
With five senior leaders already defecting to BJP, Debbarma insists the Tiprasa accord, unfulfilled for over two years, remains a cornerstone of his campaign. He criticized the Chief Minister's 'orders' for votes, reinforcing the principle that democracy should not be dictated by demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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