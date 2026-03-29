Fire Erupts in Ghaziabad Factory: Swift Response Averts Casualties
A fire broke out at a factory in Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan area, with no casualties reported. The blaze began in a plastic granules factory and spread to a nearby facility. Firefighters brought the situation under control within an hour, preventing any loss of life.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted at a factory near Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan area on Sunday, according to officials. Thankfully, there were no injuries or fatalities.
Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar disclosed that the fire department received an emergency call at 13:47 on March 29. Upon arrival, it was determined that the blaze originated in a factory producing plastic granules.
The rapid response by firefighters ensured the fire was contained within an hour, despite it spreading to a nearby factory. The situation was effectively managed, resulting in no reported casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)