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Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP and Aam Janata Unnayan Party for Religious Politics

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP and Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party for focusing on religious politics instead of development and employment issues. He accused them of political betrayal towards the people of West Bengal and alleged their complicity with central authorities in undermining democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:55 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP and Aam Janata Unnayan Party for Religious Politics
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP and Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party of prioritizing religious politics over substantive issues of development and employment in West Bengal.

Speaking in support of the TMC candidate in Naoda Assembly constituency, Banerjee criticized the BJP for 'temple politics' and Kabir for 'masjid politics,' claiming this ignores the pressing needs of the populace. He accused them of systemic attempts to disrupt communal harmony and democracy.

Banerjee alleged a tacit alliance between Kabir and the BJP, questioning their concern for the Muslim community. He voiced concerns over electoral issues and the exclusion of voter names, urging for political accountability. Banerjee called out conspiracies against TMC and the people, condemning attempts to malign the party's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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