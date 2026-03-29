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Central Obesity: The Silent Health Threat

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the risks of central obesity, which poses greater health dangers than overall obesity in India. Increased abdominal fat contributes to cardiometabolic risks, independent of general obesity. Rising metabolic disorders reflect lifestyle changes, needing urgent awareness, screening, and preventive measures to curb future health and economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:55 IST
Central Obesity: The Silent Health Threat
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Union Minister Jitendra Singh has highlighted the growing threat of central obesity, which he says is a more significant risk factor than overall obesity, especially in India. Central obesity, characterized by visceral fat around the abdomen, poses independent cardiometabolic risks, even among those who appear lean.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Advances in Obesity and Lipid Management in CVD', Singh pointed out that while general obesity is increasing among men and women, abdominal obesity remains disproportionately high. This situation demands urgent attention because visceral fat has significant health implications.

The minister also noted the uptick in metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes and cardiac events among younger demographics. This increase mirrors lifestyle changes and indicates an urgent need for awareness, early screening, and preventive healthcare actions to lessen future health risks and economic burdens in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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