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Delhi Police Unveils High-Tech Extortion Racket

Delhi Police dismantled a gang posing as fake loan recovery agents, extorting vehicle owners with pending EMIs in east Delhi. Using a mobile app, they identified and threatened victims on roads, forcibly extorting money. Four individuals have been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:51 IST
Delhi Police Unveils High-Tech Extortion Racket
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Delhi Police have dismantled a high-tech extortion racket conducted by fake loan recovery agents in east Delhi, arresting four individuals involved. The suspects allegedly used a mobile app to identify vehicles with overdue EMIs, targeting them on busy streets.

The breakthrough came after Keshav Kumar filed a complaint detailing how he was intercepted, assaulted, and extorted by individuals posing as bank recovery agents on a busy road. The police registered an FIR on March 27, launching an investigation that led to the suspects' arrest.

After technical surveillance and local intelligence efforts, police arrested Prince, Aakash alias Akku, Shivam, and Teetu alias Tittu. The gang intimidated victims to make digital payments, falsely impersonating bank officials. Investigations are ongoing to identify more victims and accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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