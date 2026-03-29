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Glen Powell Soars to New Heights as Fox McCloud

Hollywood actor Glen Powell is set to voice the character Fox McCloud in the animated film "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie." The movie is based on the popular 2007 video game and its sequel. Other notable cast members include Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:07 IST
Glen Powell Soars to New Heights as Fox McCloud
Glen Powell
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Glen Powell will voice Fox McCloud in the upcoming animated film "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie."

Directed by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, this adventure comedy is inspired by the 2007 video game and its sequel. It is slated to premiere on April 1.

Powell announced his role via Instagram, posting a video clip featuring himself amidst theatrical jumps. The film also stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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