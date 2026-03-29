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Tragic Loss: Community Mourning in Sanoli Majra

Jaswinder Singh was killed in a drone attack near an army cantonment in Dubai. His death has shocked his family and the village of Sanoli Majra, where he was widely respected. Survived by his wife, adult son, and elderly mother, his passing has left a financial and emotional void.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:44 IST
Tragic Loss: Community Mourning in Sanoli Majra
Jaswinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A somber atmosphere has descended upon Sanoli Majra, a village in Himachal's Una district, as the community mourns the loss of one of their own, Jaswinder Singh, following his tragic death in a drone attack in Dubai. Jaswinder's body is scheduled to arrive in his native village on Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

Jaswinder, remembered as a diligent and humble individual, had worked as a driver in Dubai for 15 years. He leaves behind a wife, a 22-year-old son, and an elderly mother. The village came together in grief, describing the tragedy as a deep shock to both the family and the broader community.

The drone attack that claimed Jaswinder's life occurred while he was working near a military cantonment in Dubai. As villagers recount their memories of Jaswinder, they highlight the significant financial and emotional challenges now facing his family in the wake of this unexpected tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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