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TN polls: DMK manifesto promises expansion of CM breakfast scheme up to Class 8.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:34 IST
TN polls: DMK manifesto promises expansion of CM breakfast scheme up to Class 8.
  • Country:
  • India

TN polls: DMK manifesto promises expansion of CM breakfast scheme up to Class 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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