TN polls: DMK manifesto promises expansion of CM breakfast scheme up to Class 8.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:34 IST
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- India
TN polls: DMK manifesto promises expansion of CM breakfast scheme up to Class 8.
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