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Tension in Solan: Arrests Made After Violent Clash

Six men were arrested in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly injuring three people in an attack with sharp-edged weapons. The incident reportedly stemmed from an ongoing dispute and took place near a girls' school. Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:31 IST
Tension in Solan: Arrests Made After Violent Clash
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In Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, six individuals have been apprehended for allegedly injuring three people with sharp-edged weapons. Police believe the assault originated from an existing disagreement between the parties.

The incident occurred near a girls' school, when a group of men engaged in an argument. The confrontation escalated, resulting in three men sustaining injuries. They were subsequently hospitalized, with one requiring further treatment in Shimla.

Law enforcement examined the scene, utilizing CCTV footage to detain 20 people before formally arresting six. Charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been filed, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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