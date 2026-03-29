Key Highlights from US Domestic News: A Political and Social Tapestry

Reza Pahlavi, an Iranian opposition figure, cautioned against peace negotiations with Iran's current leaders while addressing a Republican gathering in Texas, receiving a warm reception and calls for protests in Iran.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference, Vice President JD Vance was selected as the favored Republican nominee for the 2028 U.S. presidential election, following a straw poll where he achieved 53% of the votes.

AI-generated deepfakes have surfaced in the 2026 U.S. midterm campaigns, as a video falsely depicts Democratic Texas Representative James Talarico making inflammatory comments, illustrating the technological challenges in political arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)