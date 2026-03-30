Unveiling Southern Song: Fashion and Life at China's Silk Museum

An exhibition titled Unveiling the Wardrobe of the Southern Song Dynasty opened at the China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou. This major showcase explores the daily life and dress of the Southern Song period, featuring rare textiles and artifacts that reconstruct the lives of two historical figures from the era.

Co-organized with the Fujian Museum and Huangyan District Museum, the exhibition is structured into three sections—'Who Are They?', 'Their Daily Life', and 'Their Attire'. It showcases 83 sets of artifacts from seven museums, with several items making their public debut, including a chi-motif incense disk and other culturally significant relics.

The exhibition centers on Zhao Boyun and Huang Sheng, whose tombs revealed well-preserved garments. These finds offer a glimpse into the social identity and textile practices of the time. Accompanying the exhibit are cultural events like A Night of Southern Song Elegance, featuring performances and discussions on Song dynasty dress culture.