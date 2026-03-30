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Unveiling Southern Song: Fashion and Life at China's Silk Museum

The China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou unveiled an exhibition focused on daily life and attire during the Southern Song Dynasty. Highlighting rare textiles, the exhibit features artifacts from seven museums and offers insights into the lives of two historical figures. The event also includes additional exhibitions and cultural performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Changzhou | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:45 IST
Unveiling Southern Song: Fashion and Life at China's Silk Museum
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  • Country:
  • China

An exhibition titled Unveiling the Wardrobe of the Southern Song Dynasty opened at the China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou. This major showcase explores the daily life and dress of the Southern Song period, featuring rare textiles and artifacts that reconstruct the lives of two historical figures from the era.

Co-organized with the Fujian Museum and Huangyan District Museum, the exhibition is structured into three sections—'Who Are They?', 'Their Daily Life', and 'Their Attire'. It showcases 83 sets of artifacts from seven museums, with several items making their public debut, including a chi-motif incense disk and other culturally significant relics.

The exhibition centers on Zhao Boyun and Huang Sheng, whose tombs revealed well-preserved garments. These finds offer a glimpse into the social identity and textile practices of the time. Accompanying the exhibit are cultural events like A Night of Southern Song Elegance, featuring performances and discussions on Song dynasty dress culture.

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