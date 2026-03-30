Rajasthan Royals' Strategic Win Begins IPL 2025 Against CSK

In an exciting start to the IPL 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

The match, held in Chennai, saw the Rajasthan Royals make a strategic choice by utilizing their past success, having won four of their last five encounters with CSK.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings are grappling with the absence of MS Dhoni, sidelined for at least two weeks due to a calf injury, adding pressure on the team as they aim for a better performance following a challenging 2025 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)