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Omar Abdullah's Hope for Opposition Victory in Upcoming Elections

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his hope for an opposition win in the upcoming Assembly elections across four states and one Union territory, while noting that the ultimate decision is in the hands of the voters. Results are expected on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:16 IST
Omar Abdullah's Hope for Opposition Victory in Upcoming Elections
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism for an opposition win in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for various states and a Union territory next month. Despite his preference, Abdullah acknowledged that the ultimate decision rests with the voters.

The Assembly elections are set to take place in West Bengal on April 23 and April 29, Tamil Nadu on April 23, Assam and Kerala on April 9, and Puducherry on April 9, with all results to be announced on May 4.

Highlighting the importance of alliances, Abdullah mentioned that in key states, electoral dynamics are shaped by alignments such as BJP with the Asom Gana Parishad in Assam, and BJP-AIADMK, DMK-Congress, and Left coalitions in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Abdullah remains hopeful for opposition victories but emphasizes the people's role in shaping the outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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