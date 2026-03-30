India's Population Count: A Census of Unprecedented Scale
India embarks on a monumental census to count its 1.4 billion people, delayed by COVID-19. This includes a two-phase survey of housing and socio-economic conditions. The census will also document caste data, pivotal for political and social dynamics, and aims to utilize digital records for the first time.
India is gearing up for an enormous undertaking: counting every individual in the world's most populous nation. More than 3 million officials are tasked with this mammoth census, initially delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which kicks off on April 1. Citizens will have a brief window to register online before the physical door-to-door surveys commence.
The census will unfold in two phases. The initial phase will document housing and living conditions, with the subsequent phase focusing on inhabitants' socio-economic details, according to Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan. India's unprecedented population of over 1.4 billion people recently surpassed China's, as per United Nations data.
While the census garners scholarly and governmental attention, it notably includes caste recording, an issue intertwined deeply with India's sociopolitical fabric. Critics argue caste considerations should be abolished as India aspires to escalate its global influence, whereas proponents emphasize the necessity for accurate data to support historically disadvantaged groups. Concluding next March, the census will employ digital technology for public data access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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