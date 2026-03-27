INS Sudarshini Reaches France’s Sète Port, Showcasing India’s Maritime Heritage on Global Stage

The Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini has arrived at the historic French port city of Sète, marking a key milestone in its ongoing transoceanic expedition ‘Lokayan-26’, a mission aimed at promoting India’s maritime legacy and strengthening international outreach.

The visit highlights India’s growing emphasis on maritime diplomacy and cultural engagement, positioning the Navy as not just a security force but also a bridge between nations and cultures.

Participation in Europe’s Prestigious Maritime Festival

During its stay, INS Sudarshini will take part in ‘Escale à Sète’, one of Europe’s most prominent festivals celebrating traditional tall ships and seafaring heritage.

The event provides a global platform for:

Showcasing India’s centuries-old maritime traditions

Engaging with international naval and sailing communities

Promoting cultural exchange and people-to-people ties

Participation in such events reinforces India’s soft power by blending naval presence with cultural storytelling.

‘Lokayan-26’: A Voyage of Heritage and Diplomacy

INS Sudarshini’s journey under Lokayan-26 is designed as a transoceanic expedition combining training, diplomacy, and cultural outreach.

Before reaching France, the vessel completed a series of strategic port calls, including:

Salalah (Oman)

Safaga and Alexandria (Egypt)

Valletta (Malta)

Covering approximately 5,500 nautical miles, the expedition reflects both operational endurance and diplomatic engagement across key maritime regions.

A ‘Floating Ambassador’ of India

Throughout its voyage, INS Sudarshini has served as a ‘Floating Ambassador’, promoting:

India’s maritime history and naval traditions

Cultural heritage through interactions, events, and exhibitions

Goodwill and cooperation with partner nations

Such deployments are part of India’s broader strategy to enhance its presence in global maritime forums while building trust and collaboration with international stakeholders.

Strategic and Cultural Significance

The mission underscores India’s commitment to:

Strengthening maritime cooperation with European partners

Promoting heritage-based diplomacy

Enhancing global maritime awareness and engagement

As nations increasingly recognize the importance of maritime domains for trade, security, and connectivity, initiatives like Lokayan-26 play a crucial role in projecting India’s identity as a responsible maritime nation with a rich seafaring legacy.

Looking Ahead

INS Sudarshini’s participation in Escale à Sète is expected to further:

Deepen India–Europe maritime ties

Expand opportunities for naval collaboration and cultural exchange

Inspire renewed global interest in traditional sailing and maritime heritage

As the voyage continues, the ship remains a symbol of India’s enduring connection to the seas—blending tradition, training, and diplomacy in a single journey.