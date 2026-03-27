From School Halls to Global Stages: The Story Behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'
Russia has labeled filmmaker Pavel Talankin as a foreign agent for his Oscar-winning documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin.' The film, controversial for its clandestine nature, documents pro-war propaganda in a Russian school. Talankin, now in exile, defends the film as a historical record.
Filmmaker Pavel Talankin has been designated a foreign agent by Russia, highlighting the contentious nature of his Oscar-winning documentary, 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin.'
The justice ministry in Russia listed Talankin for activities perceived as foreign-backed. His film, co-created with David Borenstein, uses undercover school footage to depict pro-war propaganda exposure among students. The work, which proved divisive even among Russian critics of Putin, has sparked debate over Talankin's filming methods.
Talankin, who left Russia in 2024, defends the film as essential documentation. Accepting the Oscar, he emphasized the need for peace, while Russian officials, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, offered no comment, claiming unfamiliarity with the film.
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