In mid-March, an activist group in Rutland County, Vermont, conducted their usual protest against President Donald Trump, where protester Marsha Cassel famously dressed as a naked Trump. This symbolic gesture aligns with Hans Christian Andersen's famous tale, 'The Emperor's New Clothes.'

Hans Christian Andersen, born in Denmark in 1805, used his experiences and literary talent to craft timeless fairy tales. 'The Emperor's New Clothes,' part of his 1837 collection, critiques the gullibility of power through a story of an emperor deceived by conmen into parading naked, believing himself adorned in invisible finery.

This parable remains relevant, as contemporary observers draw parallels to modern leadership. It emphasizes the vulnerability of leaders to untruths and the complicity of those who enable them. Andersen's nuanced commentary, rooted in a rich cultural tradition, continues to shed light on societal dynamics and the perils of unchecked authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)