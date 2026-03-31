Betrayal and Justice: Woman Sentenced for Abetting Brother's Crime

The Delhi High Court has handed a woman a 10-year prison sentence for her involvement in her minor brother's 2013 rape case. The court highlighted the convict's betrayal of trust, as she played a significant role in luring the victim and threatening her silence.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha noted the convict's consistent criminal behavior, underscoring her involvement in a pattern of crimes, which includes a murder case. This led the court to impose strict penalties, rejecting any leniency in sentencing.

In addition to the primary sentence, the convict received further imprisonment under various charges, all set to run concurrently. The court ordered financial compensation for the survivor, recognizing the severe emotional and physical trauma she endured while seeking justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)