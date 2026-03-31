Mystery in Mumbai: Death of a British Broadcast Engineer
A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, Jan William Langford, working for BCCI during IPL 2026 matches, died in a Mumbai hotel. He was found unconscious and later declared dead. Police registered a case of unnatural death, though no suspicious signs were found in the postmortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, Jan William Langford, associated with the BCCI for IPL 2026 matches, was found unconscious in his south Mumbai hotel room and declared dead at Bombay Hospital, police confirmed Tuesday.
Langford, engaged as a broadcast engineer for the tournament, was discovered unresponsive on Monday morning and was quickly transported by hotel management for medical attention, where he was pronounced dead.
The Marine Drive police station confirmed the postmortem revealed no suspicious circumstances, though a case of unnatural death has been registered as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)