Mystery in Mumbai: Death of a British Broadcast Engineer

A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, Jan William Langford, associated with the BCCI for IPL 2026 matches, was found unconscious in his south Mumbai hotel room and declared dead at Bombay Hospital, police confirmed Tuesday.

Langford, engaged as a broadcast engineer for the tournament, was discovered unresponsive on Monday morning and was quickly transported by hotel management for medical attention, where he was pronounced dead.

The Marine Drive police station confirmed the postmortem revealed no suspicious circumstances, though a case of unnatural death has been registered as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)