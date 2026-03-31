Italy Faces World Cup Playoff Pressure in Bosnia Showdown
Italy faces a crucial World Cup qualifying playoff against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The four-time champions haven't been in the World Cup since 2014 after being eliminated in playoffs for two consecutive tournaments. Italy secured victory against Northern Ireland last week, while Bosnia overcame Wales on penalties.
- Country:
- Slovenia
Italy, one of soccer's historic powerhouses, confronts a high-stakes challenge in a World Cup qualifying playoff against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The match is crucial for the Azzurri, desperate to avoid missing a third consecutive World Cup.
Italy, the four-time World Cup winners, have experienced a prolonged absence from soccer's premier event, having failed to qualify since 2014. Their World Cup struggles were marked by playoff eliminations at the hands of Sweden and North Macedonia.
Last week, Italy edged out Northern Ireland with a 2-0 victory in the European playoff semifinals, while Bosnia advanced past Wales in a tense penalty shootout. Fans await the highly anticipated face-off, alongside other decisive matches including Sweden versus Poland and Kosovo against Turkey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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