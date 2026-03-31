Naxalites Surrender: A Step Toward Peace in Bastar

In a significant development, seven Naxalites, including four women, surrendered to security forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh just before a crucial deadline set by the government to eliminate Left Wing Extremism.

The group, comprised of five members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, handed themselves over at Dantewada Police Lines, according to Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattlingam. Their surrender is seen as a key moment in the ongoing efforts to weaken the Maoist insurgency in the area.

Under the 'Poona Margem' rehabilitation initiative, the former rebels, who carried a collective bounty of Rs 9 lakh, also provided intelligence that led to the recovery of 40 weapons. Authorities continue efforts to encourage more cadres to leave violence behind and reintegrate into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)