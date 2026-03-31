Ashwini Bhide Makes History as First Woman BMC Commissioner

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the first female commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), taking over from Bhushan Gagrani, who retires today. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the history of BMC, one of India's oldest municipal bodies.

Bhide, part of the 1995 batch of IAS officers, previously served as Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office. Her experience in managing key infrastructure initiatives makes her well-suited for this new role.

Continuing to serve as Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ashwini Bhide has played a pivotal role in the expansion of Mumbai's metro network, further solidifying her impact on the city's infrastructure development.