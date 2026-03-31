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Ashwini Bhide Makes History as First Woman BMC Commissioner

Ashwini Bhide, a senior IAS officer, has been appointed as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Previously serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, Bhide will also continue her role as Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:57 IST
Ashwini Bhide Makes History as First Woman BMC Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the first female commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), taking over from Bhushan Gagrani, who retires today. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the history of BMC, one of India's oldest municipal bodies.

Bhide, part of the 1995 batch of IAS officers, previously served as Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office. Her experience in managing key infrastructure initiatives makes her well-suited for this new role.

Continuing to serve as Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ashwini Bhide has played a pivotal role in the expansion of Mumbai's metro network, further solidifying her impact on the city's infrastructure development.

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