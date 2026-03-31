Love on the Edge: Man's Tower Stunt Echoes Sholay

In a dramatic turn of events reminiscent of the film 'Sholay', 23-year-old Raju Pal climbed a mobile tower in Kachhiyani Khera village in a bid to marry his maternal cousin. Unlike Veeru from the cult classic, Raju's pleas went unanswered, leading to his eventual arrest by local authorities.

The incident unfolded under the Tilhar police station area, drawing a substantial crowd as Pal threatened to leap if his demands to marry the woman were not met. His proposal had been declined by both the woman's family and his own, sparking his audacious move.

Authorities, alerted to the situation, managed to talk Raju down safely from the tower after seven tense hours. He was promptly taken into custody and is undergoing counseling to deter any future attempts, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)