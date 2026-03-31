Chongqing's Underground Dining: A Novel Hotpot Experience

A unique dining experience awaits in Chongqing's Liangjiang New Area at the 'Underground City' hotpot restaurant. Housed in a converted air-raid shelter, this venue boasts 218 tables, providing seating for over 1,300 diners, and retains its original rock walls, heightening the distinctive ambiance.

With sky lanterns illuminating the ceiling, the restaurant offers a time-travel feel back to old Chongqing. This innovative concept has become a hit among international visitors, drawn by social media buzz and influential overseas bloggers, demonstrating its global appeal.

In 2025, Chongqing recorded a peak in foreign traveler traffic, reinforcing its status as a 'magic city' destination. The city's cultural preservation and unique attractions, such as the hotpot experience, continue to strengthen its consumer landscape globally.